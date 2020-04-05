Global  

Texas hires Schaefer from Mississippi State

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas moved quickly to hire a new women’s basketball coach, luring Vic Schaefer away from powerhouse Mississippi State on Sunday. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte announced the move by tweeting a picture of himself with Schaefer and his family holding up the “Hook’em Horns” hand signal. Del Conte did not […]
