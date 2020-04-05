Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Boris Johnson hospitalised for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms

Boris Johnson hospitalised for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms

Reuters Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus, though Downing Street said he remained in charge of the government.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms

Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms 00:39

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized for tests. Sunday, Downing Street said Johnson's admission was a 'precautionary step.' According to Reuters, Johnson was showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the serious illness. On the advice of his...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SEzekwesili

Sandra Ezekwesili RT @ReutersUK: Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing posit… 2 seconds ago

nbtnavin0311

Navin Pandey US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was 'hopeful and sure' Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was… https://t.co/qUgsWfqcmM 41 seconds ago

armizatu

Arthur Tumwa RT @Reuters: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalised for tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after test… 3 minutes ago

SurenNaidoo

SurenNaidoo Boris Johnson hospitalised for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/XpYaiYW2Do via @Moneyweb 7 minutes ago

HaridwarSanjeev

Sanjeev Srivastava🇮🇳 RT @NewsNationTV: UK Prime Minister @BorisJohnson hospitalised for #COVID19 tests after persistent symptoms #Coronavirus #COVID19 #BorisJo… 9 minutes ago

Sh_sanwli

sanwlee RT @dailystarnews: .@BorisJohnson was admitted to hospital for tests after suffering persistent #coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/0gRbLvig… 9 minutes ago

ManojSansare1

Manoj Hiraman Sansare RT @KartiPC: Boris Johnson hospitalised for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/wKp1bF4yrD 11 minutes ago

BigOutsource

Big Outsource British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of c… https://t.co/HDdNCw74n7 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.