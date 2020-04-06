Global  

Coronavirus live updates: US deaths near 10K ahead of 'hardest and saddest week'; Trump interrupts Fauci on hydroxychloroquine question

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The US could reach 10,000 COVID-19 deaths on Monday. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the country would soon reach "our Pearl Harbor moment."
News video: U.S. braces for 'hardest, saddest' week of crisis

U.S. braces for 'hardest, saddest' week of crisis 02:42

 The United States enters one of the most critical weeks so far in the coronavirus crisis with the death tolls exploding in New York, Michigan and Louisiana, while eight states still don't have stay-at-home orders. Lisa Bernhard has more.

