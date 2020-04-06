Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 3,739: health ministry Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 3,739, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV on Monday. ...... The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 3,739, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV on Monday. ...... 👓 View full article

