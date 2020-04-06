Global  

Irish PM Leo Varadkar Rejoins Medical Register to Work For Health Service During Coronavirus Crisis

WorldNews Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Irish PM Leo Varadkar Rejoins Medical Register to Work For Health Service During Coronavirus CrisisDublin, April 6: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has rejoined the medical register to help the health service during the coronavirus crisis, a government spokesman said Sunday. Dr Varadkar "has offered his services to the Health Service Executive for one session a week in areas that...
