Irish PM Leo Varadkar Rejoins Medical Register to Work For Health Service During Coronavirus Crisis Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Dublin, April 6: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has rejoined the medical register to help the health service during the coronavirus crisis, a government spokesman said Sunday. Dr Varadkar "has offered his services to the Health Service Executive for one session a week in areas that... Dublin, April 6: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has rejoined the medical register to help the health service during the coronavirus crisis, a government spokesman said Sunday. Dr Varadkar "has offered his services to the Health Service Executive for one session a week in areas that... 👓 View full article

