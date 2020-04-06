Former Fox executives charged with bribes in World Cup bid

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — A pair of former sports marketing executives of 21st Century Fox have been indicted on charges they paid bribes to soccer officials to obtain confidential bidding information during FIFA’s sale of U.S. television rights to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Charges were unsealed Monday in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn […] 👓 View full article

