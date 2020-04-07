Global  

John Lewis, once a Trump target, lines up behind Joe Biden

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Civil rights icon and Georgia Rep. John Lewis is backing Joe Biden for president, giving the prospective Democratic nominee perhaps his biggest symbolic endorsement among the many veteran black lawmakers who back his candidacy. “We need his voice,” the 80-year-old Lewis told reporters ahead of the campaign’s Tuesday announcement. He described the […]
