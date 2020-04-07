

Recent related news from verified sources Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with Texas senior living facility residents in quarantine Matthew McConaughey provided a bit of surprise entertainment for residents in quarantine at a Texas senior living facility on Monday amid the coronavirus...

FOXNews.com 9 hours ago



Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with senior living facility residents

ContactMusic 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this TIME NewsFeed Matthew McConaughey Leads a Spirited Game of Bingo With a Senior Living Facility https://t.co/vk9KBP7lBX 19 minutes ago