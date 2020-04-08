Global  

‘Voter suppression? Actually, murder’: Fury as Wisconsin voters forced to risk coronavirus at polling stations

Wednesday, 8 April 2020
‘Voter suppression? Actually, murder’: Fury as Wisconsin voters forced to risk coronavirus at polling stationsA potentially crucial Democratic primary election has been overshadowed by accusations of voter suppression and even murder, as residents of Wisconsin were forced to decide between forgoing their chance to vote or risk being exposed to coronavirus. After the state’s conservative top court refused a call from Democrats to suspend the vote or else make available postal voting for everybody, thousands lined up outside overcrowded polling stations. They were voting not only for their pick between Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders to take on Donald Trump, but a raft of local contests. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Democrats had said...
