‘Voter suppression? Actually, murder’: Fury as Wisconsin voters forced to risk coronavirus at polling stations Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

A potentially crucial Democratic primary election has been overshadowed by accusations of voter suppression and even murder, as residents of Wisconsin were forced to decide between forgoing their chance to vote or risk being exposed to coronavirus. After the state’s conservative top court refused a call from Democrats to suspend the vote or else make available postal voting for everybody, thousands lined up outside overcrowded polling stations. They were voting not only for their pick between Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders to take on Donald Trump, but a raft of local contests. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Democrats had said... A potentially crucial Democratic primary election has been overshadowed by accusations of voter suppression and even murder, as residents of Wisconsin were forced to decide between forgoing their chance to vote or risk being exposed to coronavirus. After the state’s conservative top court refused a call from Democrats to suspend the vote or else make available postal voting for everybody, thousands lined up outside overcrowded polling stations. They were voting not only for their pick between Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders to take on Donald Trump, but a raft of local contests. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Democrats had said... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit News - Published 3 days ago Wisconsin Governor Wants To Delay Primary Election Last Minute 00:32 Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants legislators to delay the state’s upcoming election. According to Gizmodo, he wants people to vote by mail in order to prevent people gathering at the polls. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Evers wants to delay the deadline until mid-May 26. The... You Might Like

Tweets about this Shauna Startzel RT @Mr_Jitters: ‘Voter suppression? Actually, murder’: Fury as Wisconsin voters forced to risk coronavirus at polling stations | The Indepe… 38 minutes ago The Goat ‘Voter suppression? Actually, murder’: Fury as Wisconsin voters forced to risk coronavirus at polling stations | Th… https://t.co/13mKbiaxZR 50 minutes ago RSS News ‘Voter suppression? Actually, murder’: Fury as Wisconsin voters forced to risk coronavirus at polling stations… https://t.co/eBRf6LbO5M 2 hours ago jerrycapizzi ‘Voter suppression? Actually, murder’: Fury as Wisconsin voters forced to risk coronavirus at polling stations ‘Fo… https://t.co/cr7QhYUdUd 2 hours ago StopTheWorldIWantToGetOff ‘Voter suppression? Actually, murder’: Fury as Wisconsin voters forced to risk coronavirus at polling stations | Th… https://t.co/Q4eff8OZzJ 3 hours ago steve sumner RT @Independent: ‘Voter suppression? Actually, murder’: Fury as Wisconsin voters forced to risk coronavirus at polling stations https://t.c… 6 hours ago