Cardinal Pell accuser 'accepts' acquittal

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () A former choirboy who accused Australian Cardinal George Pell of molesting him has said he accepts the top Vatican cleric's acquittal, but urged survivors of child sex abuse to keep coming forward. A day after Australia's top court quashed Cardinal Pell's conviction and released him from jail, "Witness J" said he understood and accepted the court's verdict. "There are...
The Vatican says it welcomes the acquittal of Cardinal Pell by an Australian court on child abuse charges, saying he "waited for the truth to be ascertained. Earlier Pope Francis used his morning mass to speak up for those suffering "unjust sentences". Adam Reed reports.