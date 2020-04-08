Cardinal Pell accuser 'accepts' acquittal

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A former choirboy who accused Australian Cardinal George Pell of molesting him has said he accepts the top Vatican cleric's acquittal, but urged survivors of child sex abuse to keep coming forward. A day after Australia's top court quashed Cardinal Pell's conviction and released him from jail, "Witness J" said he understood and accepted the court's verdict. "There are...


