Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Factbox: Biden is the last person standing in the 2020 Democratic presidential race

Factbox: Biden is the last person standing in the 2020 Democratic presidential race

Reuters Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden emerged as the Democrat who will challenge Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election after Senator Bernie Sanders ended his bid for the party's nomination on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Bernie Sanders Drops out of 2020 Democratic Race for President

Bernie Sanders Drops out of 2020 Democratic Race for President 01:27

 Bernie Sanders Drops out of 2020 Democratic Race for President The Vermont Senator officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. Bernie Sanders, via announcement Bernie Sanders, via announcement Former Vice President Biden is now the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cremechic11

A Fokken Queen! 👑 RT @Reuters: Factbox: Biden is the last person standing in the 2020 Democratic presidential race https://t.co/3ajviELqVQ https://t.co/AXcpI… 2 hours ago

AlfredEckhard

Alfred Eckhard Zimmern RT @ReutersPolitics: Factbox: Biden is the last person standing in the 2020 Democratic presidential race https://t.co/05f21NiQoF https://t.… 2 hours ago

ReutersPolitics

Reuters Politics Factbox: Biden is the last person standing in the 2020 Democratic presidential race https://t.co/05f21NiQoF https://t.co/uZus5KIRuC 2 hours ago

cryptcointrader

Joe Sheridan New Topic *Factbox: Biden is the last person standing in the 2020 Democratic presidential race* just posted in *Pol… https://t.co/1xwwbWKkF8 3 hours ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Factbox: Biden is the last person standing in the 2020 Democratic presidential race https://t.co/VXnUHIUtQI https://t.co/jZNheCTbiw 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.