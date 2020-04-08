Factbox: Biden is the last person standing in the 2020 Democratic presidential race

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Former Vice President Joe Biden emerged as the Democrat who will challenge Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election after Senator Bernie Sanders ended his bid for the party's nomination on Wednesday. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 12 hours ago Bernie Sanders Drops out of 2020 Democratic Race for President 01:27 Bernie Sanders Drops out of 2020 Democratic Race for President The Vermont Senator officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. Bernie Sanders, via announcement Bernie Sanders, via announcement Former Vice President Biden is now the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential...