Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Modern Family' finale recap: How the families move on but stay together (Hint: Hugging helps)

'Modern Family' finale recap: How the families move on but stay together (Hint: Hugging helps)

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Spoiler alert: We recap the finale of 'Modern Family,' the hit comedy that ended Wednesday after 11 seasons, 250 episodes and five best-comedy Emmys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Modern Family - Series Finale

Modern Family - Series Finale 00:30

 Modern Family Series Finale ABC Trailer #3

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BillEsteem

💰Bill 💥Esteem 👀 RT @usatodaylife: 'Modern Family' finale recap: How the families move on but stay together (Hint: Hugging helps) https://t.co/Tmy1w1ua7j 10 minutes ago

MariaCantu54

Maria RT @HollywoodLife: Mitch & Cam welcomed their new baby boy, Alex moved overseas & everyone made life-changing moves in the "Modern Family"… 15 minutes ago

TheMiddleSeat

The Middle Seat ‘Modern Family’ Finale: Series Creators On The Last Goodbye, Potential Mitch & Cam Spinoff & Hugs In Time Of Social… https://t.co/sgPlVl3dvz 25 minutes ago

northjersey

NorthJersey.com 'Modern Family' finale recap: How the families move on but stay together (Hint: Hugging helps) https://t.co/FB4qEcAKkh 26 minutes ago

Tvchica

S Delcarmen RT @MichaelAusiello: #ModernFamily Series Finale Recap: Leave the Porch Light On — Grade the Dunphy-Pritchetts' Farewell https://t.co/t2NYq… 31 minutes ago

BiancoRobert

Robert Bianco RT @billkev: #ModernFamily finale recap: How the families move on but stay together (Hint: Hugging helps) #SpoilerAlert https://t.co/AM4gua… 34 minutes ago

MikalaMia27

🌻Mikalalynn28🌸💚 RT @people: Modern Family: Breaking Down the Emotional Series Finale — and How the Show Ended After 11 Seasons https://t.co/3HC8i6XS2A http… 35 minutes ago

ami_tvdfan

ami_ RT @TVLine: #ModernFamily Series Finale Recap: Leave the Porch Light On — Grade the Dunphy-Pritchetts' Farewell https://t.co/6tURF8185u 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.