PM Modi terrific, ‘will not be forgotten’: US President Donald Trump Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Amid the medical fraternity racing against time for a panacea for Covid-19, which has infected a whopping 4.3 lakh Americans and claimed over 14,600 lives, United States (US) President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing export of Hydroxychloroquine, deemed a possible cure against the disease. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi of India for allowing us to have what we requested for the problem arose and he was terrific. We will remember it, Trump told... Amid the medical fraternity racing against time for a panacea for Covid-19, which has infected a whopping 4.3 lakh Americans and claimed over 14,600 lives, United States (US) President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing export of Hydroxychloroquine, deemed a possible cure against the disease. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi of India for allowing us to have what we requested for the problem arose and he was terrific. We will remember it, Trump told... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Toby Antony RT @NewIndianXpress: "Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the de… 1 minute ago 🇮🇳इंजी. हरीश गुप्ता🇮🇳 RT @vanitajain21: #ModiLeadingTheWorld Prez @realDonaldTrump praised & thanked PM @narendramodi for his strong leadership & cooperation in… 13 minutes ago Narsimhan PM Modi terrific, ‘will not be forgotten’: US President Donald Trump https://t.co/TFATAtyLvX 2 hours ago Dr Sharma PM Modi terrific, 'will not be forgotten': Donald Trump https://t.co/61Rt2uRzRH Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/F9Me3LIV0l 2 hours ago Raghunath Mukherjee RT @RaviBatra: PM Modi terrific, 'will not be forgotten': Trump - TOI - I celebrate the joined-at-the-hip us🇺🇸& India🇮🇳. PM @narendramodi h… 2 hours ago Yahoo India 'Help will not be Forgotten’: Trump praises PM Modi after India lifts export ban on anti-malaria drug. Read More:… https://t.co/3fuoP4P48P 3 hours ago srinivasan.v 🇮🇳 RT @RiseOfDharma: PM Modi terrific, 'will not be forgotten': Donald Trump https://t.co/AH29aV5Ypd https://t.co/nhPLKJYW0B 3 hours ago Priyank RT @timesofindia: PM @narendramodi terrific, 'will not be forgotten': @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Wfk84BiAat via @TOIWorld https://t.co… 4 hours ago