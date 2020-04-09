PM Modi terrific, ‘will not be forgotten’: US President Donald Trump
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () Amid the medical fraternity racing against time for a panacea for Covid-19, which has infected a whopping 4.3 lakh Americans and claimed over 14,600 lives, United States (US) President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing export of Hydroxychloroquine, deemed a possible cure against the disease. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi of India for allowing us to have what we requested for the problem arose and he was terrific. We will remember it, Trump told...