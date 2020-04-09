Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > PM Modi terrific, ‘will not be forgotten’: US President Donald Trump

PM Modi terrific, ‘will not be forgotten’: US President Donald Trump

WorldNews Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
PM Modi terrific, ‘will not be forgotten’: US President Donald TrumpAmid the medical fraternity racing against time for a panacea for Covid-19, which has infected a whopping 4.3 lakh Americans and claimed over 14,600 lives, United States (US) President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing export of Hydroxychloroquine, deemed a possible cure against the disease. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi of India for allowing us to have what we requested for the problem arose and he was terrific. We will remember it, Trump told...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tobs_TNIE

Toby Antony RT @NewIndianXpress: "Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the de… 1 minute ago

erhkgupta

🇮🇳इंजी. हरीश गुप्ता🇮🇳 RT @vanitajain21: #ModiLeadingTheWorld Prez @realDonaldTrump praised & thanked PM @narendramodi for his strong leadership & cooperation in… 13 minutes ago

msNarsi

Narsimhan PM Modi terrific, ‘will not be forgotten’: US President Donald Trump https://t.co/TFATAtyLvX 2 hours ago

SharmaSarav

Dr Sharma PM Modi terrific, 'will not be forgotten': Donald Trump https://t.co/61Rt2uRzRH Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/F9Me3LIV0l 2 hours ago

Raghunath_777

Raghunath Mukherjee RT @RaviBatra: PM Modi terrific, 'will not be forgotten': Trump - TOI - I celebrate the joined-at-the-hip us🇺🇸& India🇮🇳. PM @narendramodi h… 2 hours ago

YahooIndia

Yahoo India 'Help will not be Forgotten’: Trump praises PM Modi after India lifts export ban on anti-malaria drug. Read More:… https://t.co/3fuoP4P48P 3 hours ago

srinivasan60006

srinivasan.v 🇮🇳 RT @RiseOfDharma: PM Modi terrific, 'will not be forgotten': Donald Trump https://t.co/AH29aV5Ypd https://t.co/nhPLKJYW0B 3 hours ago

patelpriyank380

Priyank RT @timesofindia: PM @narendramodi terrific, 'will not be forgotten': @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Wfk84BiAat via @TOIWorld https://t.co… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.