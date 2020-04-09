White House tests journalists for COVID-19

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House tested journalists for COVID-19 before Thursday’s press briefing, marking the latest effort by the White House and the White House Correspondents’ Association to keep the new coronavirus off the campus. The testing followed a report that a member of the White House press corps who was at the White […]
 White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a fight during a coronavirus task force meeting. The fight was over how much the White House should support a malaria drug to fight COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the Food and Drug Administration commissioner updated the...

