Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dana White Says U.F.C. 249 Canceled by Request of ESPN and Disney

Dana White Says U.F.C. 249 Canceled by Request of ESPN and Disney

NYTimes.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
White, who aimed to hold fights during the coronavirus pandemic, said the card would not be held April 18, as planned.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

UFC close to securing private island for fights [Video]

UFC close to securing private island for fights

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White believes the mixed martial arts promotion is close to securing a "private island" to stage bouts for international fighters. Adam Reed reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
Dana White Says He Will Host UFC Fights on a 'Private Island' [Video]

Dana White Says He Will Host UFC Fights on a 'Private Island'

The UFC president is a "day or two away" from securing a private island to host UFC 249, according to TMZ Sports.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Dana White Says UFC 249 Is Postponed After Request from ESPN, Disney

Dana White tells TMZ Sports UFC 249 is officially postponed and will NOT take place as planned on April 18. But, "Fight Island" is still very real and in the...
TMZ.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JinJiruKi

elevendersdy RT @bokamotoESPN: BREAKING: UFC 249 has been canceled. All UFC events postponed indefinitely, due to COVID-19. Dana White says he was ready… 37 seconds ago

angela90081623

angela RT @TMZ: Dana White Says UFC 249 Is Postponed After Request from ESPN, Disney https://t.co/qdaGIB2Rle 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.