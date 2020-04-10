Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend in hospital with coronavirus

Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend in hospital with coronavirus

BBC News Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Ex-England and Leeds United defender Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: UK coronavirus toll jumps as Johnson leaves ICU

UK coronavirus toll jumps as Johnson leaves ICU 03:10

 UK PM remains in hospital as country's death toll rises by 881 to 7,978 and confirmed cases worldwide top 1.5 million.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Julyon60

Jill N #FBPE 🕷🇪🇺🇬🇧🔶️ RT @openpodbaydoor_: BBC Sport - Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend in hospital with coronavirus https://t.co/zQyTB0FgKL 4 minutes ago

KopJanet

Janet RT @deanobri1968: Thoughts and prayers this morning for Norman Hunter and his family,true Leeds United legend and wonderful man. Get well q… 4 minutes ago

malleegirl57

Andy Hedgcock BBC Sport - Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend in hospital with coronavirus https://t.co/FBnnuen6Vr 6 minutes ago

openpodbaydoor_

USS London 🍊=💩😲👎 and #NotMyPM BBC Sport - Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend in hospital with coronavirus https://t.co/zQyTB0FgKL 7 minutes ago

YEPSportsdesk

YEP Sport Leeds United legend Norman Hunter has been admitted to hospital as he battles coronavirus and Whites fans have rall… https://t.co/hBax2gKliv 9 minutes ago

gardenmum7

Deborah Leather RT @TheMarkETurner: ☹⚽️ BBC Sport - Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend in hospital with coronavirus https://t.co/fCsWX8Ldck 9 minutes ago

PradeepReddyM8

Pradeep Reddy M Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend in hospital with coronavirus https://t.co/FtOpYLlZiQ https://t.co/CnjwWVkQRn 10 minutes ago

iana1970

ian andrews Wishing Norman a speedy recovery f4om this vile virus. How tge game has changed since his day... Norman Hunter: L… https://t.co/Bxc6jLVtK4 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.