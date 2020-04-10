Singapore battles virus hotspots in migrant workers’ dorms

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — After managing to keep on top of the first wave of coronavirus outbreaks, Singapore is grappling with an alarming rise in infections among migrant workers housed in crowded dormitories. Such cases now account for about a quarter of Singapore’s 1,910 infections. The government reported 287 new cases Thursday, its biggest […] 👓 View full article

