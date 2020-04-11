Covid-19: US registers over 2,000 deaths in single day

Global  

Covid-19: US registers over 2,000 deaths in single dayWashington: The US has become the world's first country to have registered more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day with 2,108 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, while the number of infections in America has crossed 500,000, the highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data. China, where the deadly coronavirus disease started in December last year before spreading across Europe and America killing more than 100,000, has so far recorded 81,000 cases of positive infections and 3,339 deaths. In terms of fatalities, the US might soon overtake Italy where 18,848 COVID-19 deaths...
 Nearly 900 new novel coronavirus cases and 37 deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours, making this the largest ever single-day spike in the number of cases and deaths. Amid the surge, India will take a decision on extension of the lockdown and resumption of certain economic activities...

