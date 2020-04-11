Covid-19: US registers over 2,000 deaths in single day
Saturday, 11 April 2020 () Washington: The US has become the world's first country to have registered more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day with 2,108 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, while the number of infections in America has crossed 500,000, the highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data. China, where the deadly coronavirus disease started in December last year before spreading across Europe and America killing more than 100,000, has so far recorded 81,000 cases of positive infections and 3,339 deaths. In terms of fatalities, the US might soon overtake Italy where 18,848 COVID-19 deaths...
Nearly 900 new novel coronavirus cases and 37 deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours, making this the largest ever single-day spike in the number of cases and deaths. Amid the surge, India will take a decision on extension of the lockdown and resumption of certain economic activities...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Sammy Duwoo RT @trtworld: As US records over 2,000 Covid-19 deaths in one day, here are some other updates:
– Mainland China reports 46 new cases
– Ar… 3 minutes ago
Yash US registers half a million COVID-19 cases; first country in world to record over 2,000 deaths in a day 4 hours ago
Kashmir Observer Covid-19: US Registers Over 2,000 Deaths In Single Day https://t.co/GxbnzWcL8N https://t.co/DEbOzDl56S 6 hours ago
Rajeev RT @dna: US registers half a million COVID-19 cases; first country in world to record over 2,000 deaths in a day https://t.co/yjt2bbrReJ 8 hours ago
DNA US registers half a million COVID-19 cases; first country in world to record over 2,000 deaths in a day https://t.co/yjt2bbrReJ 8 hours ago
TRT World As US records over 2,000 Covid-19 deaths in one day, here are some other updates:
– Mainland China reports 46 new… https://t.co/0XgUVXG1yz 9 hours ago
Sinan Okçu RT @trtworld: As US reports over 1,700 Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours, here's what else is happening:
– Mexico registers 3,441 cases
–… 15 hours ago