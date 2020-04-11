Covid-19: US registers over 2,000 deaths in single day

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Washington: The US has become the world's first country to have registered more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day with 2,108 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, while the number of infections in America has crossed 500,000, the highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data. China, where the deadly coronavirus disease started in December last year before spreading across Europe and America killing more than 100,000, has so far recorded 81,000 cases of positive infections and 3,339 deaths. In terms of fatalities, the US might soon overtake Italy where 18,848 COVID-19 deaths...


