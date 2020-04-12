U.S. Death Toll – 20,000 – Overtakes Italy’s as Midwest Braces Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed Italy's for the highest in the world at over 20,000, as Chicago and other cities across the Midwest braced for a potential surge in victims and moved to snuff out smoldering hot spots of contagion before they erupt. With the New York area still deep in crisis, fear mounted over the spread of the scourge into the nation's heartland. Twenty-four residents of an Indiana nursing home hit by COVID-19 have died, while a nursing home in Iowa saw 14 deaths. Chicago's Cook County has set up a temporary morgue that can take more than 2,000 bodies. And Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been going around telling groups of people to...



