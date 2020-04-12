Taliban to release prisoners for first time since deal with US

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

KABUL, Afghanistan – The Taliban said it would free 20 prisoners Sunday - the first public release of detainees by the militant group since it signed an agreement with the U.S. in February. The prisoners would be handed over the International Committee of the Red Cross...



