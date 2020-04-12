Global  

Taliban to release prisoners for first time since deal with US

Sunday, 12 April 2020
Taliban to release prisoners for first time since deal with USKABUL, Afghanistan – The Taliban said it would free 20 prisoners Sunday - the first public release of detainees by the militant group since it signed an agreement with the U.S. in February. The prisoners would be handed over the International Committee of the Red Cross...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Afghan government releases 100 Taliban prisoners

Afghan government releases 100 Taliban prisoners 01:59

 The latest move comes a day after the Taliban walks out of talks, accusing Kabul of delaying the release of prisoners.

