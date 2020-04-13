Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: Italian tenor Bocelli sings at Milan's empty cathedral

Coronavirus: Italian tenor Bocelli sings at Milan's empty cathedral

BBC News Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Italian tenor Bocelli sings at an empty cathedral with a message of hope to those in lockdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Bocelli sings from steps of empty cathedral

Bocelli sings from steps of empty cathedral 00:53

 The Italian tenor delivers a rousing performance of Amazing Grace to bring people together during the coronavirus lockdown.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

johnrichsolomon

John Richard Solomon RT @inquirerdotnet: Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed a solo Easter concert from an empty Milan Cathedral streamed live to millions of… 1 minute ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed a solo Easter concert from an empty Milan Cathedral streamed live to million… https://t.co/5bap7sB737 2 minutes ago

dkrmsjltm

Nesh Tubil RT @BangkokPostNews: MILAN - Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed a solo Easter concert from an empty Milan Cathedral streamed live to mi… 18 minutes ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Millions watch Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli sing in Milan's empty Duomo cathedral: Italian tenor Andrea B… https://t.co/K54HMvwFV0 28 minutes ago

BangkokPostNews

Bangkok Post MILAN - Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed a solo Easter concert from an empty Milan Cathedral streamed live to… https://t.co/aecRtEYZMW 32 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Coronavirus: Italian tenor Bocelli sings at Milan’s empty cathedral https://t.co/JBgFisKwY3 34 minutes ago

FamousCelebrite

Famous Celebrities Coronavirus: Italian tenor Bocelli sings at Milan's empty cathedral https://t.co/wYsxq74IyQ 37 minutes ago

Ade_b

Gboyega Coronavirus: Italian tenor Bocelli sings at Milan's empty cathedral https://t.co/FECD7BFhlN 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.