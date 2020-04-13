Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jacqueline, dies after lengthy battle with coronavirus

Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jacqueline, dies after lengthy battle with coronavirus

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Family spokesperson said Jacqueline Cruz, mom of the Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, passed away after battling coronavirus for more than a month.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NaaAmpomaa

-Anomaly- RT @NBATV: The NBA family sends its condolences to Karl-Anthony Towns and his family following the passing of his mother, Jacqueline. https… 3 seconds ago

1_KindredSpirit

🦋🌸🌼💖🧚🏾‍♀️Kindred🧚🏾‍♂️💖🌼🌸🦋 RT @meyer_lucas: Awful news. NBA Star Karl Anthony-Towns spoke out about the pandemic when his mother became ill. Now word she has passed… 3 seconds ago

erin_bridges_94

Erin Bridges 🌅 RT @KySportsRadio: Karl-Anthony Towns mother has passed away RIP to a wonderful woman. Prayers to Karl and the entire family https://t.co… 5 seconds ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from coronavirus - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/RZh4JhjfYN 5 seconds ago

tpagela

Tyler Pagela RT @malika_andrews: The Timberwolves announce Karl Anthony Towns mother, Jackie, has died after a battle with COVID-19. 8 seconds ago

BOE_Malli

Malli RT @Bossip: Rest In Peace: Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother Jacqueline Towns Passes Away After A Month Of Suffering From COVID-19 (Image via Han… 8 seconds ago

marcoliverass

Marc Oliveras RT @ShamsCharania: Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jacqueline Towns, has passed away due to coronavirus, the Timberwolves say. 9 seconds ago

_RasiaJiania_

🏁 RT @SportsCenter: Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jacqueline, has died due to complications from the coronavirus, the team announced Monday. ht… 10 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.