Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jacqueline, dies after lengthy battle with coronavirus

Family spokesperson said Jacqueline Cruz, mom of the Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, passed away after battling coronavirus for more than a month.

Tweets about this -Anomaly- RT @NBATV: The NBA family sends its condolences to Karl-Anthony Towns and his family following the passing of his mother, Jacqueline. https… 3 seconds ago 🦋🌸🌼💖🧚🏾‍♀️Kindred🧚🏾‍♂️💖🌼🌸🦋 RT @meyer_lucas: Awful news. NBA Star Karl Anthony-Towns spoke out about the pandemic when his mother became ill. Now word she has passed… 3 seconds ago Erin Bridges 🌅 RT @KySportsRadio: Karl-Anthony Towns mother has passed away RIP to a wonderful woman. Prayers to Karl and the entire family https://t.co… 5 seconds ago NBA News Now Mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from coronavirus - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/RZh4JhjfYN 5 seconds ago Tyler Pagela RT @malika_andrews: The Timberwolves announce Karl Anthony Towns mother, Jackie, has died after a battle with COVID-19. 8 seconds ago Malli RT @Bossip: Rest In Peace: Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother Jacqueline Towns Passes Away After A Month Of Suffering From COVID-19 (Image via Han… 8 seconds ago Marc Oliveras RT @ShamsCharania: Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jacqueline Towns, has passed away due to coronavirus, the Timberwolves say. 9 seconds ago 🏁 RT @SportsCenter: Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jacqueline, has died due to complications from the coronavirus, the team announced Monday. ht… 10 seconds ago