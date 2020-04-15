Global  

EU to unveil virus exit plan, hoping to avoid more chaos

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union moved Wednesday to head off a chaotic and potentially disastrous easing of restrictions that are limiting the spread of the coronavirus, warning its 27 nations to move very cautiously as they return to normal life and base their actions on scientific advice. With Austria, the Czech Republic and Denmark […]
