UK, EU hold Brexit trade talks by video amid virus outbreak

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The European Union and Britain said Wednesday they had held “constructive” talks on their future relationship despite the coronavirus pandemic scuttling face-to-face negotiations. But the two sides remain far apart on whether a deal can be sealed by the end of the year. Chief negotiators Michel Barnier, for the EU, and David […]
