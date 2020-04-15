Global  

Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, more team up to feed healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, more team up to feed healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemicOctavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy and more celebrities teamed up with Frontline Foods to help local restaurants and frontline healthcare workers.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Police, Firefighters From All Over South Bay Applaud Frontline Workers At Valley Medical Center

Police, Firefighters From All Over South Bay Applaud Frontline Workers At Valley Medical Center 02:02

 A special tribute was held at Valley Medical Center on Wednesday morning to honor healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Police and firefighters from around the South Bay applauded loudly for the hospital heroes on the frontlines of the health crisis. Kiet Do reports. (4-15-2020)

