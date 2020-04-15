Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, more team up to feed healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy and more celebrities teamed up with Frontline Foods to help local restaurants and frontline healthcare workers.

