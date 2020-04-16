High-level North Korean defector wins South parliament seat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A former senior North Korean diplomat won a constituency seat in South Korea’s parliamentary elections, the first such achievement among tens of thousands of North Koreans who have fled their authoritarian, impoverished homeland. Thae Yong Ho, a former minister at the North Korean Embassy in London who resettled in South […]

