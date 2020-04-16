Global  

Trump threatens to force both chambers of U.S. Congress to adjourn

WorldNews Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Trump threatens to force both chambers of U.S. Congress to adjournWASHINGTON, April 15 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to use his executive power to force both chambers of the nation's Congress to adjourn if the Senate did not confirm his nominees for vacancies across the administration. "The Senate should either fulfill its duty and vote on my nominees or it should...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump threatens to adjourn Congress if nominees are not approved

Trump threatens to adjourn Congress if nominees are not approved 01:25

 U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to use his authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress in order to pave the way for recess appointments of his nominees for federal judgeships and other government positions.

