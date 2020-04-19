Global  

As New York ramps up coronavirus testing, governors tell Trump it's too soon to reopen America

Reuters Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Governors in U.S. states hardest hit by the novel coronavirus sparred with President Donald Trump over his claims they have enough tests and should quickly reopen their economies as more protests are planned over the extension of stay-at-home orders.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Trump: 'I Am Right' On Coronavirus Testing

Trump: 'I Am Right' On Coronavirus Testing 01:04

 President Trump tweeted about the coronavirus outbreak.

