Ottawa Sun As New York ramps up coronavirus testing, governors tell Trump it’s too soon to reopen U.S. https://t.co/s4fFAlCBrg https://t.co/2kslUcggOv 18 minutes ago

𝔓𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔯 π”‡π”Άπ”Ÿπ”¦π”’π” As New York ramps up #Coronavirus testing, governors tell #Trump its too soon to reopen America https://t.co/IUkv1pkmYU 33 minutes ago

Laura Walker βš–πŸΈπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ πŸ΄σ §σ ’σ ³σ £σ ΄σ Ώ As New York ramps up coronavirus testing, governors tell Trump it's too soon to reopen America https://t.co/LPLPO9j08w 35 minutes ago

Stijl As New York ramps up coronavirus testing, governors tell Trump it's too soon to reopen America https://t.co/iZZ4W24iHW 42 minutes ago

uswar As New York ramps up coronavirus testing, governors tell Trump it's too soon to reopen America https://t.co/MNMqL54g57 45 minutes ago

news As New York ramps up coronavirus testing, governors tell Trump it's too soon to reopen America https://t.co/iRDlyNQcO8 50 minutes ago

Health | Diet | Longevity Medical Analysis | As New York ramps up coronavirus testing, governors tell Trump it's too soon to reopen …… https://t.co/eFQAd9Bu1Y 51 minutes ago