'The Last Dance' frenzy: Twitter goes nuts for Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan documentary premiere on ESPN

'The Last Dance' frenzy: Twitter goes nuts for Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan documentary premiere on ESPN

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Twitter went nuts for the premiere of "The Last Dance," the ESPN documentary series about the dominance of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless: MJ protects his image to a fault —He's scared to death of his documentary

Skip Bayless: MJ protects his image to a fault —He's scared to death of his documentary 04:45

 Michael Jordan was quoted saying that he's 'terrified that he will come off as a bad guy' in his upcoming documentary 'The Last Dance'. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Michael Jordan has always tried to protect his image even to a fault.

