India reports biggest one-day virus spike as lockdown eased

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — India recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Monday as the government eased one of the world’s strictest lockdowns to allow some manufacturing and agricultural activity to resume. An additional 1,553 cases were reported over 24 hours, raising the national total past 17,000. At least 543 people have died […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: India’s migrant workers fall through the cracks of the coronavirus crisis

India’s migrant workers fall through the cracks of the coronavirus crisis 01:38

 As the government locks down the country to slow the epidemic, thousands of day laborers have left the cities for the villages where they were born, in one of the biggest mass movements of people in the country since the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947. Libby Hogan reports.

