Panel: Texas can ban medical abortions to fight coronavirus

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Texas can now ban medication abortions as part of the state’s effort to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, a federal appeals court panel ruled Monday. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans last week temporarily blocked the state’s prohibition on medication abortions while it gave more consideration […]
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Schools Closed For Rest Of Year, Retail Opening Soon Says Texas Governor Abbott

Schools Closed For Rest Of Year, Retail Opening Soon Says Texas Governor Abbott 33:11

 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update Friday afternoon on plans to slowly start opening the state’s economy back up as the Coronavirus pandemic continues. He also talked about plans for non-Coronavirus-related medical procedures and the rest of the 2018-2019 school year.

