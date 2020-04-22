Global  

'Incredibly small' chance of mass vaccine or treatment in next year: UK official

Reuters Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
There is an "incredibly small" chance of having a highly effective vaccine or treatment for the coronavirus within the next year, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Wednesday.
