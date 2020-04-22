Global  

Red Sox’s Alex Cora Suspended Through 2020 in Sign-Stealing Scandal

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Cora, already fired by the team, was punished for his role in the Houston Astros’ case. Separately, a Red Sox replay operator also was punished and the Red Sox will lose a second-round draft pick for their own sign stealing.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: MLB Suspends Alex Cora for 2020 Season and Docks Red Sox Draft Pick

MLB Suspends Alex Cora for 2020 Season and Docks Red Sox Draft Pick 01:11

 MLB Suspends Alex Cora for 2020 Season and Docks Red Sox Draft Pick Major League Baseball completed its investigation on Wednesday into allegations of illegal sign stealing by the Boston Red Sox. Former manager Alex Cora, who was fired in January for his role in the scandal, was suspended by MLB...

