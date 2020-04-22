Red Sox’s Alex Cora Suspended Through 2020 in Sign-Stealing Scandal
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () Cora, already fired by the team, was punished for his role in the Houston Astros’ case. Separately, a Red Sox replay operator also was punished and the Red Sox will lose a second-round draft pick for their own sign stealing.
MLB Suspends Alex Cora for 2020 Season and Docks Red Sox Draft Pick Major League Baseball completed its investigation on Wednesday into allegations of illegal sign stealing by the Boston Red Sox. Former manager Alex Cora, who was fired in January for his role in the scandal, was suspended by MLB...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Marlon Vela RT @JeffPassan: Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora will be suspended through the end of the 2020 season, though that penalty is for his actio… 5 minutes ago
WPMT FOX43 RT @FOX43Sports: The Boston Red Sox were stripped of their second-round pick in this year's amateur draft by MLB for sign stealing in 2018… 5 minutes ago
FOX43 Sports The Boston Red Sox were stripped of their second-round pick in this year's amateur draft by MLB for sign stealing i… https://t.co/6ptddMTxUB 5 minutes ago
LakeShow RT @alexspeier: Here’s the @BGlobeSports coverage so far - with plenty more to come - about MLB’s report on the 2018 Red Sox investigation:… 9 minutes ago
Reimillan Discipline
Alex Cora will be suspended through the conclusion of the 2020 Postseason for his conduct as the bench… https://t.co/rNHLFBuBzx 9 minutes ago
🄲 🄰 🄽 🅃 🄰 🄵 🄸 🄾 Red Sox’ Alex Cora Suspended Through 2020 in Sign-Stealing Scandal https://t.co/jnBC6Ze819 15 minutes ago
Mark Filler Glad MLB snagged a draft pick, since I assume that Alex Cora is suspended through a season that might not happen. #mlb16 minutes ago
yaya2six RT @NewsHour: The Boston Red Sox have been stripped of their second-round pick in this year’s draft by the MLB for sign stealing in 2018, a… 23 minutes ago