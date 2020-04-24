Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump's Bizarre Idea to Inject Coronavirus Patients With Disinfectants Leaves Experts 'Jaw-dropped'

Trump's Bizarre Idea to Inject Coronavirus Patients With Disinfectants Leaves Experts 'Jaw-dropped'

WorldNews Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Trump's Bizarre Idea to Inject Coronavirus Patients With Disinfectants Leaves Experts 'Jaw-dropped'Health experts in the USA are reeling from a shock that they received from US President Donald Trump's latest press conference, where he suggested the possibility of an "injection" of disinfectant into a person infected with the coronavirus as a deterrent to the disease on Thursday. Trump’s bizarre suggestion came after he learned about the effects of sunlight and household disinfectants on the novel coronavirus. Bill Bryan, who leads the Department of Homeland Security's science and technology division, gave a presentation on research his team has conducted that shows that warmer...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump suggests viral treatments including UV light and disinfectants

Trump suggests viral treatments including UV light and disinfectants 00:55

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday (April 23) said that researchers should try to apply their findings to coronavirus patients by inserting ultraviolet light or disinfectant into their bodies.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.