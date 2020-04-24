Trump's Bizarre Idea to Inject Coronavirus Patients With Disinfectants Leaves Experts 'Jaw-dropped' Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Health experts in the USA are reeling from a shock that they received from US President Donald Trump's latest press conference, where he suggested the possibility of an "injection" of disinfectant into a person infected with the coronavirus as a deterrent to the disease on Thursday. Trump's bizarre suggestion came after he learned about the effects of sunlight and household disinfectants on the novel coronavirus. Bill Bryan, who leads the Department of Homeland Security's science and technology division, gave a presentation on research his team has conducted that shows that warmer...

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 16 hours ago Trump suggests viral treatments including UV light and disinfectants 00:55 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday (April 23) said that researchers should try to apply their findings to coronavirus patients by inserting ultraviolet light or disinfectant into their bodies.

