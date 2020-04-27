Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Alleged Interviews in New Biography Could 'Concern' Royals, Former Palace Aide Says Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

An upcoming biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry by two journalists could cause "concern" for the royals, a former palace press secretary has said. Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World of Harry and Meghan was due to be published on June 23, though may now have been pushed back. Omid Scobie, royal editor at Harper's Bazaar, and Carolyn Durand, who covers the royals for Elle.com and OprahMag.com, teamed... An upcoming biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry by two journalists could cause "concern" for the royals, a former palace press secretary has said. Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World of Harry and Meghan was due to be published on June 23, though may now have been pushed back. Omid Scobie, royal editor at Harper's Bazaar, and Carolyn Durand, who covers the royals for Elle.com and OprahMag.com, teamed... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this