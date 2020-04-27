Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Alleged Interviews in New Biography Could 'Concern' Royals, Former Palace Aide Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Alleged Interviews in New Biography Could 'Concern' Royals, Former Palace Aide Says

WorldNews Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Alleged Interviews in New Biography Could 'Concern' Royals, Former Palace Aide SaysAn upcoming biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry by two journalists could cause "concern" for the royals, a former palace press secretary has said. Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World of Harry and Meghan was due to be published on June 23, though may now have been pushed back. Omid Scobie, royal editor at Harper's Bazaar, and Carolyn Durand, who covers the royals for Elle.com and OprahMag.com, teamed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this