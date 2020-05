Recent related videos from verified sources Respiratory therapists: Unsung heroes in fight against COVID



In the fight against COVID-19, the focus is often on nurses and doctors. But there's another group of health care workers on the front lines. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:32 Published 2 days ago Nursing Homes Account For 65% Of COVID-19 Deaths In Pennsylvania



COVID-19 has killed hundreds more Pennsylvania nursing home residents than was previously known, state health officials reported Wednesday, underscoring the threat at long-term care facilities that.. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:40 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to fly over Wilmington area as part of Philadelphia route Tuesday A U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over formation on Tuesday will salute frontline workers in Philadelphia and Delaware.

Delawareonline 5 days ago



Blue Angels And Thunderbirds Salute New York Coronavirus Responders With Flyover The joint demonstration between the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds will begin early Tuesday afternoon over New York City, Newark and...

NPR 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this