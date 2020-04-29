Global  

Brett Favre thinks Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will finish his NFL career with different team

Wednesday, 29 April 2020
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre split from the franchise late in his career thinks Aaron Rodgers will do the same.
