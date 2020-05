Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 could have stamped a person “uninsurable” if not for the Affordable Care Act. The ban on insurers using preexisting conditions to deny coverage is a key part of the Obama-era law that the Trump administration still seeks to overturn. Without the law, people who recovered from COVID-19 and tried to purchase […] 👓 View full article