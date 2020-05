Ehsaan Ali RT @ABC: The court's ruling, expected by the end of the week, will dictate whether Israel breaks out of its prolonged political paralysis.… 36 seconds ago ABC News The court's ruling, expected by the end of the week, will dictate whether Israel breaks out of its prolonged politi… https://t.co/CCzwxuDKmu 7 minutes ago ABC News The court's ruling, expected by the end of the week, will dictate whether Israel breaks out of its prolonged politi… https://t.co/seJviYaHzV 11 minutes ago HispanicNews.com Hispanic News Israel top court hears case against Netanyahu coalition deal https://t.co/KSyJoqLLLM 51 minutes ago Praveen Mahto RT @the_hindu: The extremely rare live broadcast proceedings are also shaping up as a dramatic climax to Netanyahu’s campaign against the I… 2 hours ago Insureteck Israel top court hears case against Netanyahu coalition deal Israel’s Supreme Court is hearing arguments against th… https://t.co/y83zhCUFNR 2 hours ago