US Supreme Court overturns 'Bridgegate' convictions

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 8 hours ago U.S. Supreme Court overturns NJ 'Bridgegate' convictions 01:34 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the criminal convictions of two associates of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie involved in the "Bridgegate" scandal in a ruling that places new limits on the kinds of political acts that can be prosecuted. Jillian Kitchener has more.