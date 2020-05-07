Global  

US Supreme Court overturns 'Bridgegate' convictions

BBC News Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
The aides to ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie were jailed for arranging a massive traffic jam.
News video: U.S. Supreme Court overturns NJ 'Bridgegate' convictions

U.S. Supreme Court overturns NJ 'Bridgegate' convictions 01:34

 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the criminal convictions of two associates of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie involved in the "Bridgegate" scandal in a ruling that places new limits on the kinds of political acts that can be prosecuted. Jillian Kitchener has more.

U.S. Supreme Court Votes Unanimously To Overturn 'Bridgegate' Convictions [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court Votes Unanimously To Overturn 'Bridgegate' Convictions

Bridget Anne Kelly spoke to CBS2's Dick Brennan in an exclusive interview after the U.S. Supreme Court voted unanimously to overturn her conviction.

Exclusive: Bridget Anne Kelly Reacts To Overturned 'Bridgegate' Conviction [Video]

Exclusive: Bridget Anne Kelly Reacts To Overturned 'Bridgegate' Conviction

The U.S. Supreme Court voted unanimously to overturn the convictions of Bridget Anne Kelly and Bill Baroni. Kelly reacted to the decision in an exclusive interview. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Christie claims vindication, slams Obama Justice Department after Supreme Court tosses 'Bridgegate' convictions

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie claimed vindication on Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the convictions of two political allies involved in...
New Jersey 'Bridgegate' scandal convictions tossed by U.S. Supreme Court

Aides to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie who were at the center of the "Bridgegate" scandal engaged in corruption and abuse of power but not criminal...
