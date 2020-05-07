New Banksy art unveiled at British hospital to thank doctors, nurses
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () 14 minutes ago A new work by the elusive street artist Banksy, honoring health workers, has been unveiled at a British hospital. The framed picture, titled “Game Changer,” depicts a young boy sitting on the floor playing with a nurse superhero toy. Batman and Spiderman action figure toys lie in a wastepaper basket...
