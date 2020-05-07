Global  

New Banksy art unveiled at British hospital to thank doctors, nurses

WorldNews Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
New Banksy art unveiled at British hospital to thank doctors, nurses14 minutes ago A new work by the elusive street artist Banksy, honoring health workers, has been unveiled at a British hospital. The framed picture, titled “Game Changer,” depicts a young boy sitting on the floor playing with a nurse superhero toy. Batman and Spiderman action figure toys lie in a wastepaper basket...
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Banksy releases new art to honor healthcare workers

Banksy releases new art to honor healthcare workers 00:20

 Anonymous artist Banksy has left a new piece of art at a United Kingdom hospital. The image depicts a young boy holding up a nurse doll wearing a cape. The hospital plans to keep the painting through the summer before auctioning it off.

