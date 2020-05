Recent related videos from verified sources Teenager with cystic fibrosis completes a full 'Ironman' during lockdown



A teenager who wants to be the first professional footballer with cystic fibrosis has managed to complete a full 'Ironman' during lockdown.Morgan Coxhead defied his reduced lung capacity to swim 2.6.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published 2 weeks ago Coronavirus-Related Death Of Southbay Homeless Person Sets Off Race To Find Shelter



Santa Clara County marked the first known death of a homeless person due to the coronavirus. With the shelter-in-place order now in effect, Devin Fehely tells us the race is on to find shelter for.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:56 Published on March 18, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Sport24.co.za | Ricciardo expecting chaotic Formula 1 restart Renault's Daniel Ricciardo believes the first race of the 2020 season will be chaotic as drivers and teams clean off the cobwebs from the enforced break due to...

News24 3 days ago



NASCAR Driver Daniel Suarez Talks Upcoming Cup Series Race, Coronavirus Safety Protocols NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez spoke to CBS2's Steve Overmyer about the protocols NASCAR has created to make next weekend's race safe for the teams.

CBS 2 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this