Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Obama says White House response to coronavirus has been 'absolute chaotic disaster'

WorldNews Saturday, 9 May 2020 ()
Obama says White House response to coronavirus has been 'absolute chaotic disaster'(CNN)Former President Barack Obama delivered a blistering critique of the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus crisis, describing it as "an absolute chaotic disaster" during a private call Friday night with people who worked for him in the White House and across his administration. The searing comments, confirmed to CNN by three former Obama administration officials on the call, offered the starkest assessment yet from the former president about how...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid-19: What Barack Obama said on Donald Trump's handling of crisis in US

Covid-19: What Barack Obama said on Donald Trump's handling of crisis in US 01:57

 Former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, reportedly criticised his successor, Donald Trump's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The country has turned into an epicentre of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus outbreak with over 12.4 lakh cases and over 75,000 deaths so far. Obama...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

In leaked call, Obama describes Trump handling of virus as 'chaotic' [Video]

In leaked call, Obama describes Trump handling of virus as 'chaotic'

Former President Obama, who has largely kept out of the fray even as President Trump has blamed his Democratic administration for a variety of problems related to the pandemic, described Trump's..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:30Published
Obama Describes Trump Handling Of Virus As Chaotic [Video]

Obama Describes Trump Handling Of Virus As Chaotic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Barack Obama described President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as “chaotic” in a conference call with former members of his..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Obama: Trump pandemic response "an absolute chaotic disaster"

Obama also expressed concern about the Justice Department's decision to drop charges​ against Michael Flynn
CBS News Also reported by •NewsyCTV News

In leaked call, Obama says 'rule of law at risk' in Flynn case

Former president also reportedly slams White House response to coronavirus pandemic as 'an absolute chaotic disaster'.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this

Rmayfield1

Roy Mayfield RT @CNNPolitics: Former President Barack Obama says the White House response to the coronavirus pandemic has been an "absolute chaotic disa… 9 seconds ago

OldestDawgFan

John ❌the❌ Patriot⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @AppSame: Obama White House may have seen 'opportunity to disrupt' Flynn, ex-FBI official says https://t.co/CnoaRti8bh If you ever thou… 23 seconds ago

JOHANNES_LOCKE

JOHANNES_LOCKE Obama White House may have seen 'opportunity to disrupt' Flynn, ex-FBI official says https://t.co/eSYzXMPhid If Ob… https://t.co/l9rE9DZqAQ 26 seconds ago

WilmaRI63632391

WILD DOGS=LOVE🦂🦂🦂 RT @MichaelDadiego: Obama WH may have seen 'opportunity to DISRURT' Flynn, ex-FBI. OBAMA then ARROGANTLY spews out “the rule of law is at r… 43 seconds ago

jones_kip

Kip Jones #MAGA#PATRIOT💥 RT @DLongsamson: 🤣Obama💩says the rule of law is at risk over Flynn case🤮 ❗Ted Cruz breaks down how Obama💩was THE MOST lawless man to ever… 1 minute ago

bee_trek_

90𝖘𝖕𝖆𝖑𝖒𝖜𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖕𝖆𝖕𝖎 RT @rath_22: The Great Man Speaks! Obama calls WH's response to virus a 'chaotic disaster' https://t.co/5p3DMdN95m 1 minute ago

Amor_AGLG

Leia RT @KPRC2: Obama says White House response to coronavirus has been ‘absolute chaotic disaster’: https://t.co/nWqLg5rdFg https://t.co/2ckoFG… 2 minutes ago

GuerinoKim

Kim Guerino Obama White House may have seen 'opportunity to disrupt' Flynn, ex-FBI official says https://t.co/ClBS0PFEhI Obama broke the laws! 2 minutes ago