UK's COVID-19 death toll tops 38,000, worst in Europe
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll topped 38,000 as of early May, by far the worst yet reported in Europe, raising questions about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the coronavirus crisis.
