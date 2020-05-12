Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK's COVID-19 death toll tops 38,000, worst in Europe

Reuters India Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll topped 38,000 as of early May, by far the worst yet reported in Europe, raising questions about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the coronavirus crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: UK's COVID-19 death toll tops 40,000, worst in Europe

UK's COVID-19 death toll tops 40,000, worst in Europe 02:12

 The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll topped 38,000 as of early May, by far the worst yet reported in Europe, raising more questions about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the coronavirus crisis. Lauren Anthony reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Why BAME people may be more at risk from coronavirus [Video]

Why BAME people may be more at risk from coronavirus

NHS staff from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds may be given roles away from the frontline under plans to reduce their disproportionately high death rate from Covid-19. The Guardian..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 04:55Published
Fight over coronavirus death toll opens new front in election battle [Video]

Fight over coronavirus death toll opens new front in election battle

The claim was perfect for President Trump’s most steadfast supporters: Federal guidelines are coaching doctors to mark COVID-19 as the cause of death even when it is not, inflating the death toll,..

Credit: The New York Times     Duration: 00:51Published

Recent related news from verified sources

UK's COVID-19 death toll tops 40,000, worst in Europe

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll now exceeds 40,000, by far the worst yet reported in Europe, raising more questions about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's...
Reuters India

UK COVID-19 death toll topped 38,000 as of early May: official data

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll topped 38,000 as of early May, including suspected cases, by far the worst official toll yet in Europe, according to...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this