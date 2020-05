Ville Kostian House Democrats float $3 trillion coronavirus bill, Republicans reject it https://t.co/Vrwk5EOgPe 11 minutes ago Tish Heaven RT @Reuters: U.S. House Democrats unveiled a $3 trillion plus coronavirus relief package, but received a flat rejection from Senate Republi… 19 minutes ago Simone House Democrats float $3 trillion coronavirus bill, Republicans reject it. Good!!! This is insanity!! These Democra… https://t.co/fEWh5JgxnE 21 minutes ago tiago I suppose there was in money in it for Wall Street.... #TreasonGop https://t.co/8KRgU4OvZ9 31 minutes ago Barbara Battibulli 🌊 E pluribus unum Hey Kentuckians - See how Mitch wants to help you? He vetoes anything that will help you or any other American. You… https://t.co/DyqTWgY4yi 41 minutes ago Richard Testaccio @SenateGOP U.S. House Democrats float $3 trillion corona virus bill, Republicans reject it. Thank GOD you rejected… https://t.co/4mgNBEYscM 45 minutes ago Watchdog Progressive House Democrats float $3 trillion coronavirus bill, Republicans reject it https://t.co/NZFESC84Jk 55 minutes ago Desirae U.S. House Democrats float $3 trillion coronavirus bill, Republicans reject it: https://t.co/qXHSjucBSd via @AOL 1 hour ago