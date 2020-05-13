UK-EU trade deal with tariffs impossible in six months, say diplomats
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () EU diplomats have dismissed Michael Gove’s suggestion that Brussels and the UK could negotiate a trade deal with tariffs on goods in six months, saying it “will never happen”. Giving evidence to the House of Lords EU committee last week, Gove said the government could “modify our ask” by giving up...
Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, commented on his trade deal with China. When asked whether he expects Beijing to fulfil its end of the trade deal, Trump said 'they may or may..
(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis, while a profit warning from Amazon added to the..