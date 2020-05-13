Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK-EU trade deal with tariffs impossible in six months, say diplomats

WorldNews Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
UK-EU trade deal with tariffs impossible in six months, say diplomatsEU diplomats have dismissed Michael Gove’s suggestion that Brussels and the UK could negotiate a trade deal with tariffs on goods in six months, saying it “will never happen”. Giving evidence to the House of Lords EU committee last week, Gove said the government could “modify our ask” by giving up...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'They may or may not': Donald Trump on China fulfilling trade deal amid Covid [Video]

'They may or may not': Donald Trump on China fulfilling trade deal amid Covid

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, commented on his trade deal with China. When asked whether he expects Beijing to fulfil its end of the trade deal, Trump said 'they may or may..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:04Published
Wall Street Slides, Trump Warns China Tariffs [Video]

Wall Street Slides, Trump Warns China Tariffs

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis, while a profit warning from Amazon added to the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump on China trade deal: 'I feel differently now about that deal than I did three months ago'

President Trump on Tuesday said that although the China trade deal is just kicking in, he feels "very differently" about it since global coronavirus outbreak.
FOXNews.com

China exempts more US goods from tariffs as virus hits economy

China exempts more US goods from tariffs as virus hits economyBeijing (AFP) May 12, 2020 China on Tuesday released a list of 79 items from the United States that will be exempted from trade war tariffs, a day after the...
Energy Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tthibakar598

Thiyananthan thibakar🙇 RT @leanahosea: The UK government prepares to slash tariffs on US food imports, ahead of a trade deal with America. On Wednesday, MPs voted… 52 minutes ago

JustAMazen

Mazen🍕🏌️‍♂️🤷‍♂️⛳️ @GOP Trade/tariffs move and nothing to do with pandemic, other than to try and pressure China into a deal! If the v… https://t.co/eNt2oLq3Qg 4 hours ago

SamanthaPepys

Samantha Pepys RT @Shamils18: @JimMFelton They want to push thru Brexit. Ideological obsession with Brexit is going to destroy the British economy. A n… 5 hours ago

AdamBro29683783

Adam Brown @timolarch @mikegalsworthy Trump will just bully the uk. Impose tariffs or change the trade deal of we don't do as… https://t.co/DaqSYujr5Y 5 hours ago

SharrattMichael

Michael Sharratt RT @TheNewEuropean: Despite fears from both opposition parties, and ministers in her own cabinet, Truss is looking to cut tariffs on US agr… 6 hours ago