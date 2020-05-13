This woman can be Joe Biden’s Vice President

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

is getting a lot of unsolicited advice about a running mate. Here’s mine: Find yourself another Joe Biden. When Joe Biden is getting a lot of unsolicited advice about a running mate. Here’s mine: Find yourself another Joe Biden. When Barack Obama was cruising to the Democratic Party ’s presidential nomination in 2008, he chose someone who buttressed his political weakness. Obama’s overriding political weakness wasn’t hard to pinpoint: He was a mixed-race intellectual whose father was from Kenya . She can make manifest what’s at stake in this election, especially to those underwhelmed by the prospect of another old white guy in the Oval Office - In the midst of economic collapse presided over by a Republican incumbent, any generic Democrat was poised to win in 2008. But there was nothing generic about... 👓 View full article

