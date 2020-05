Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow authorities on Friday began free coronavirus testing for all residents. Under the program announced by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, tests for coronavirus antibodies, a marker of infection, will be conducted at 30 clinics throughout the city. The program will allow officials "to know precisely how many Muscovites had coronavirus and developed immunity,