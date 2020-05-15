NASCAR’s return latest chapter in Darlington’s rich legacy



Recent related videos from verified sources Kevin Harvick is prepping for Darlington Raceway when NASCAR returns on Sunday



Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Kevin Harvick, points leader and full-time driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Harvick talks the return of NASCAR, and how he's been preparing.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:09 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Start your engines: NASCAR roaring back during pandemic DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Ready or not, NASCAR is back, but without fans, flyovers or commercialism. Darlington Raceway opened its 70-year-old gates so engines...

Seattle Times 7 hours ago



The Latest: NASCAR CEO France thanks industry for efforts NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France is at Darlington Raceway and will remain outside the infield

FOX Sports 6 hours ago



