Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASCAR’s return latest chapter in Darlington’s rich legacy

Seattle Times Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Harold Brasington III recalls riding around the infield at Darlington Raceway as a youngster with his late grandfather, track builder Harold Brasington, watching as his granddad said hello to the likes of Richard Petty, David Pearson, Cale Yarborough and Dale Earnhardt. The younger Brasington, 52, will see history once more on […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe celebrate the return of NASCAR

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe celebrate the return of NASCAR 01:11

 Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless celebrate the return of NASCAR this week with the upcoming race at Darlington Raceway. Make sure to record your Darlington race day experience and upload your video to #100kcams. Then tune in to FS1 on Sunday at 3:00pm ET to see if you made the cut.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kevin Harvick is prepping for Darlington Raceway when NASCAR returns on Sunday [Video]

Kevin Harvick is prepping for Darlington Raceway when NASCAR returns on Sunday

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Kevin Harvick, points leader and full-time driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Harvick talks the return of NASCAR, and how he's been preparing..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Start your engines: NASCAR roaring back during pandemic

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Ready or not, NASCAR is back, but without fans, flyovers or commercialism. Darlington Raceway opened its 70-year-old gates so engines...
Seattle Times

The Latest: NASCAR CEO France thanks industry for efforts

The Latest: NASCAR CEO France thanks industry for effortsNASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France is at Darlington Raceway and will remain outside the infield
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this