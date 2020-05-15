Joe Biden: People who believe Tara Reade 'probably shouldn't vote for me'

Tara Reade, a former Senate employee who alleged Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, is being represented by a prominent lawyer and political donor to...

Biden says he doesn't remember Tara Reade, tells women they 'probably shouldn't vote for me' if they believe her claims Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed on Thursday that he does not remember Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who came forward in March with a 1993 sexual...

FOXNews.com 23 hours ago



