Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden: People who believe Tara Reade 'probably shouldn't vote for me'

WorldNews Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Joe Biden: People who believe Tara Reade 'probably shouldn't vote for me'Joe Biden said people who believe Tara Reade's assault allegations "probably shouldn't vote for me. I wouldn't vote for me if I believed Tara Reade."         ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden Says He Wouldn't Vote For Himself If He Believed The Tara Reade Allegations

Biden Says He Wouldn't Vote For Himself If He Believed The Tara Reade Allegations 00:45

 Former Vice President Joe Biden said he wouldn't vote for himself if he believed his accuser Tara Reade. Biden has encouraged people who believed Reade to vote with "their heart." Biden appeared on MSNBC's "The Last Word," on Thursday with Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Abrams is...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden's Latest Gaffe [Video]

Biden's Latest Gaffe

Joe Biden made another blunder during a virtual roundtable about the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak. According to Newsweek Biden claimed the pandemic cost the "lives of millions of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published
CNN Poll Bad News For Joe Biden [Video]

CNN Poll Bad News For Joe Biden

A new poll is bad news for Joe Biden. The poll comes from CNN and SRSS. It found that 51 percent of national registered voters back Joe Biden. 46 percent are behind Donald Trump. The poll had Biden..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump donor represents Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade

Tara Reade, a former Senate employee who alleged Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, is being represented by a prominent lawyer and political donor to...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •NewsyUSATODAY.comCBS News

Biden says he doesn't remember Tara Reade, tells women they 'probably shouldn't vote for me' if they believe her claims

Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed on Thursday that he does not remember Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who came forward in March with a 1993 sexual...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this